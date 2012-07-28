Saturday, July 28, 2012
Look, What A Funny Lady - Seriously...I'm Kidding By Ellen Degeneres Reviewed
Author: Ellen Degeneres
Category: Humor
Publisher: Grand Central Publishing (Hachette Book Group)
Copyright: June 2011
Formats: paperback, hardcover, electronic, audio
Rating: 7
Seriously...I'm Kidding is the latest book by the much loved stand-up comedian and talk show host, Ellen Degeneres.
This book is a collection of random thoughts and ideas and it includes stories both from everyday life and from the life of a celebrity. There are a lot of really quotable lines in it about success, beauty, marriage, manners, politiness, and some even about gift-giving.
The author also keeps giving advice to the readers on all these issues. It seems she has become both a great comedian and a fine motivational speaker.
However, at places I felt that the text was far too simplistic for my liking. I suppose this is because the book was written for a talk show audience. English-learners might find this a great advantage.
This book is recommended for those who feel like reading something really funny (and for all those who need an easy-to-read book in English.)
