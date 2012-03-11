Sunday, March 11, 2012
A poem of mine has appeared in Tales of The Talisman magazine
My poem, The Fairy's Granddaughter has appeared in the special fantasy issue of Tales of The Talisman magazine (Volume 7, Issue 3).
I am very proud of this one. It is great to see something that I wrote in a magazine with such an awesome cover and which has contributors such as Carol Hightshoe, Simon Bleaken, F. T. McKinstry, Jim Chandler and David C. Kopaska-Merkel and is edited by David Lee Summers.
You can get a copy of it at Amazon.
Product details:
Paperback: 100 pages
Publisher: Hadrosaur Productions (January 31, 2012)
Language: English
ISBN-10: 1885093616, ISBN-13: 978-1885093615
Price: $8.00
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment