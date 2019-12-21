A New Poem in Coffee Poems anthology

A short summary about writing and published works in 2018.



My poems appeared in three English-language anthologies.

The topics of these collections include empathy in art, the history of mankind, and the third anthology contains poems about the night sky.

I also had some poems, haikus in one local magazine and a short poem in a local anthology (in Hungarian).

I also started blogging again, posted some book reviews, and I also made some author interviews. (We interviewed each other with some local women writers.)



In 2019, I'd like to have more poems published, and I'd also like to work on some new short stories.