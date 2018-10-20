 Skip to main content

A New Poem in 300K Poetry Anthology

One of my poems appeared in 300K poetry anthology.
'300K A Poetry Anthology about the Human Race' includes poems by French-speaking and English-speaking poets. These are all poems about the history of mankind. (Some are in French and some are in English.)

Labels:

Popular posts from this blog

Extraterrestrial - A Story of Romance, Cheating and Alien Invasion

Extraterrestrial (Extraterrestre, 2011) is a funny Spanish sci-fi movie by Nacho Vigalondo, who also created one of the most original sci-fi movies of recent years, Timescrimes.

In this story, a man and a woman, Julio and Julia, wake up after a one-night stand, just to find that the city has been evacuated because of an alien invasion. Luckily, the imminent danger is a good excuse for Julio to stay with the the beautiful girl a little longer.
The situation becomes even more absurd with the arrival of the creepy neighbour, who also did not leave because he was hoping to be able to get closer to the pretty girl. Soon the woman's boyfriend also turns up, and continuously more and more lies are told in order to avoid suspicion.

The movie is not about the alien attack ifself, it just shows us a couple of people and their interactions as they get into more and more comic situations.
The actors were chosen well. Michelle Jenner (Julia) and Julián Villagrán (Julio) were a perfect choice for …
Read more

A Free SF Ebook : Smaller Than Most by Kristine Ong Muslim

Smaller Than Most is a short collection of flash fiction, with some very bizarre and surreal sci-fi and fantasy stories by a very talented author, Kristine Ong Muslim.  You can download the ebook from the Smashwords website.
Read more

More Poems Published

I started to write again last year. (Poems ans short stories.)                                Since then, I've had six poems published and there will be more.
(This is a photo of my contributor's copies.)
Read more