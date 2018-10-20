A New Poem in 300K Poetry Anthology

Extraterrestrial (Extraterrestre, 2011) is a funny Spanish sci-fi movie by Nacho Vigalondo, who also created one of the most original sci-fi movies of recent years, Timescrimes.



In this story, a man and a woman, Julio and Julia, wake up after a one-night stand, just to find that the city has been evacuated because of an alien invasion. Luckily, the imminent danger is a good excuse for Julio to stay with the the beautiful girl a little longer.

The situation becomes even more absurd with the arrival of the creepy neighbour, who also did not leave because he was hoping to be able to get closer to the pretty girl. Soon the woman's boyfriend also turns up, and continuously more and more lies are told in order to avoid suspicion.



The movie is not about the alien attack ifself, it just shows us a couple of people and their interactions as they get into more and more comic situations.

The actors were chosen well. Michelle Jenner (Julia) and Julián Villagrán (Julio) were a perfect choice for …