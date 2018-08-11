 Skip to main content

New Poems in DoveTales Magazine


Two of my poems appeared in the latest issue of DoveTales. This is an international journal of the arts.
(Topic: “Empathy in Art: Embracing the Other”)
You can get a copy here.
