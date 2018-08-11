New Poems in DoveTales Magazine

The Wild Cats of Piran: Chronicle One is the first part of a series of children's books by Scott Alexander Young, who is also known as the creator of the TV series Max's Midnight Movies.



The book includes charming illustrations by Moreno Christe and it is about the adventures of a group of wild cats and their clever, beautiful, and somewhat mysterious leader, Queen Felicia. Her best friends, Dragan and Magyar, all have very different personalities and these cats are able to use magic on certain occasions. They live in a nice seaside town in Slovenia, which is a great place for them, except for when they meet some of their enemies, including local rats and certain local humans.



The book is also enjoyable for adults because of the story, the humour and because it is also beautifully written. Unfortunately, the story ends too early and the other parts in the series have not been published yet.



The Wild Cats of Piran is highly recommended for cat lovers everywhere.