2012 was a good year for me in every respects.

As for my writing, I became busy writing only towards the end of the year, but it felt great.

I had more poems published in Englishand I also wrote an urban fantasy story, and I managed to submit it to the publisher in time. This also means that I learnt to handle deadlines.

I was also learning more about screenwriting and I would really like to learn more about it later.



In 2012, I also became brave enough to perform in front of people, so I was reading poetry at the Write Like Bukowski contest and I also did stand up for the first time, in a pub, at a charity event. The latter was a so-called open-mic event. (I'd like to do this again some time.)



I also made lots of new friends and got a lot of new ideas that still need to be put on paper.



The year 2012 was a better one for me than the ones before, and I was able to start the next one as an optimist.





