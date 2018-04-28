 Skip to main content

More Poems Published

I started to write again last year. (Poems ans short stories.)                                Since then, I've had six poems published and there will be more.
(This is a photo of my contributor's copies.)
Labels:

Popular posts from this blog

Extraterrestrial - A Story of Romance, Cheating and Alien Invasion

Extraterrestrial (Extraterrestre, 2011) is a funny Spanish sci-fi movie by Nacho Vigalondo, who also created one of the most original sci-fi movies of recent years, Timescrimes.

In this story, a man and a woman, Julio and Julia, wake up after a one-night stand, just to find that the city has been evacuated because of an alien invasion. Luckily, the imminent danger is a good excuse for Julio to stay with the the beautiful girl a little longer.
The situation becomes even more absurd with the arrival of the creepy neighbour, who also did not leave because he was hoping to be able to get closer to the pretty girl. Soon the woman's boyfriend also turns up, and continuously more and more lies are told in order to avoid suspicion.

The movie is not about the alien attack ifself, it just shows us a couple of people and their interactions as they get into more and more comic situations.
The actors were chosen well. Michelle Jenner (Julia) and Julián Villagrán (Julio) were a perfect choice for …
Read more

A Funny Children's Book About Cats - The Wild Cats of Piran: Chronicle One by Scott Alexander Young

The Wild Cats of Piran: Chronicle One is the first part of a series of children's books by Scott Alexander Young, who is also known as the creator of the TV series Max's Midnight Movies.

The book includes charming illustrations by Moreno Christe and it is about the adventures of a group of wild cats and their clever, beautiful, and somewhat mysterious leader, Queen Felicia. Her best friends, Dragan and Magyar, all have very different personalities and these cats are able to use magic on certain occasions. They live in a nice seaside town in Slovenia, which is a great place for them, except for when they meet some of their enemies, including local rats and certain local humans.

The book is also enjoyable for adults because of the story, the humour and because it is also beautifully written. Unfortunately, the story ends too early and the other parts in the series have not been published yet.

The Wild Cats of Piran is highly recommended for cat lovers everywhere.
Read more

A Year in Review: 2012

2012 was a good year for me in every respects.
As for my writing, I became busy writing only towards the end of the year, but it felt great.
I had more poems published in Englishand I also wrote an urban fantasy story, and I managed to submit it to the publisher in time. This also means that I learnt to handle deadlines.
I was also learning more about screenwriting and I would really like to learn more about it later.

In 2012, I also became brave enough to perform in front of people, so I was reading poetry at the Write Like Bukowski contest and I also did stand up for the first time, in a pub, at a charity event. The latter was a so-called open-mic event. (I'd like to do this again some time.)

I also made lots of new friends and got a lot of new ideas that still need to be put on paper.

The year 2012 was a better one for me than the ones before, and I was able to start the next one as an optimist.


Read more