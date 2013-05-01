Wednesday, May 01, 2013
Extraterrestrial - A Story of Romance, Cheating and Alien Invasion
In this story, a man and a woman, Julio and Julia, wake up after a one-night stand, just to find that the city has been evacuated because of an alien invasion. Luckily, the imminent danger is a good excuse for Julio to stay with the the beautiful girl a little longer.
The situation becomes even more absurd with the arrival of the creepy neighbour, who also did not leave because he was hoping to be able to get closer to the pretty girl. Soon the woman's boyfriend also turns up, and continuously more and more lies are told in order to avoid suspicion.
The movie is not about the alien attack ifself, it just shows us a couple of people and their interactions as they get into more and more comic situations.
The actors were chosen well. Michelle Jenner (Julia) and Julián Villagrán (Julio) were a perfect choice for the lead roles in this incredible and strange love story.
This movie is not for those who want to see action scenes and a lot of CGI. However, Extraterrestrial is both original and funny, so it is highly recommended.
(Trailer, Imdb, Wiki.)
