Thursday, December 20, 2012
A Good Sci-Fi Movie from Germany: Transfer (2010)
The story reminds you of Freejack at the beginning, but it is different in many ways.
In this story, the mysterious Menzana Corporation offers the possibility for old rich people to transfer their personalities into the bodies of young and beautiful Africans who need the money to support their families and who accept that they can only use their own bodies for four hours each night.
A German couple in their 70s, Anna and Hermann, have doubts about the procedure at first, but after
Anna becomes terminally ill, they end up taking this path. The young Africans whose bodies they get,
Apolain and Sarah, both accept their fate at the beginning, but the first pregnancy gradually changes the situation and both couples want the baby for themselves. In addition to this, Anna starts to suffer from the feeling of guilt for ruining these young people's lives. The acting is great, and
the movie is exceptionally well-written.
The film is based on a short story by Elia Barceló, and the screenplay is the work of Gabi Blauert and Damir Lukacevic.
According to the Wikipedia page in German, the movie won eight awards including the Best Science Fiction Feature Film Award in Shriekfest, in Los Angeles, several awards in Europe and one even in Tel Aviv.
Transfer is not for those of you who want to see an action movie with some sci-fi in it, but it is highly recommended for those who are interested in good, well-written, thought-provoking sci-fi.
Links:
IMDB, trailer (English subtitles)
