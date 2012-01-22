Sunday, January 22, 2012
Timecrimes: The movie about the guy who wanted to look at boobs and ended up as a time-traveller
At the beginning of the movie, the main character Hector, who has just moved to the countryside with his wife, notices, via using his binoculars, a woman getting naked somewhere nearby. As soon as his wife leaves the house, he goes for a walk, looking for the naked beauty. However, a man with bandages on his head attacks him and chases him through the woods. Hector takes refuge at a nearby science lab, and he unwillingly becomes the subject of a time-travel experiment.
Apart from a few less logical scenes, this is quite an exciting movie, which has aquired international success. There is going to be an American remake of Timecrimes, in all probability by David Cronenberg.
The multiple award winnning movie was written and directed by Nacho Vigalondo, whose latest sci-fi movie, Extraterrestrial (Extraterrestre, 2011), is about a couple witnessing an alien invasion. I will surely watch that one, too.
Links:
Time crimes: Wiki, IMDB
