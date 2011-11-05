Ilona's World
The blog of writer and reviewer Ilona Hegedus
Saturday, November 05, 2011
A Free SF Ebook : Smaller Than Most by Kristine Ong Muslim
Smaller Than Most
is a short collection of flash fiction, with some very bizarre and surreal sci-fi and fantasy stories
by a very talented author,
Kristine Ong Muslim
.
You can download the ebook from the
Smashwords website
.
Posted by
Ilona
at
4:56 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Labels:
SF
,
Some Good Free Reads
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment