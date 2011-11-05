Saturday, November 05, 2011

A Free SF Ebook : Smaller Than Most by Kristine Ong Muslim

Smaller Than Most is a short collection of flash fiction, with some very bizarre and surreal sci-fi and fantasy stories by a very talented author, Kristine Ong Muslim
You can download the ebook from the Smashwords website.
Posted by at
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)