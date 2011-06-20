A poem of mine has appeared in the 10th Anniversary issue of Aoife's Kiss magazine

Issue 37 of Aoife's Kiss is a double issue and the absolutely awesome cover features Sandy DeLuca's "Lonely Night."
This is a quarterly magazine of fantasy, science fiction, horror, sword & sorcery, and slipstream, which publishes short stories, poems, illustrations, articles, and reviews. Generally, some very intriguing stuff.
The list of contributors includes:
Greer Woodward: In Search Of Flight
Robert J. Sawyer: Star Light, Star Bright
Tyree Campbell: Starlet
Shelly Li: The Architect Of Apathy
J Alan Erwine: R-Complex
Tim McDaniel: A Little Green
D. Moonfire: Best Of Enemies
Kimberly Richardson: Violin
DoA Worrell: The Fermi Paradox
Ramon Rozas III: Night Of The Sevens
Edward Cox: Ideal Village
Dawn Marshallsay: Sleep-Less Highs
Susan E. Curnow: A Gift Horse
Gale Merrick: The Jeweled Necklace Of Ishtar
Keith P. Graham: Carnival Of Blood
Edward W. Robinson: In The Veins Of Arawn
Sam Kepfield: Azaleas
Barbara A. Barnett: The Deepening
poems
Denny Marshall: The Last Ride
Brock Marie Moore: nature, godhood, and the grave
Marsheila Rockwell: The Apprentice Stitchwitch
Bruce Boston: The Music Of Shapeshifters
Yunsheng Jiang: The Last Scene Of Act I
William R. Ford Jr.: The Last Day Of The Grieving Summer
Natasha King: Children Of All Spheres
Terrie Leigh Relf: The Ambassador From Ariadne IV
Brock Marie Moore: Tumble
Marcie Lynn Tentchoff: There Will Be Tea
Daniel Ausema: Spell
Marge B. Simon & Michael Fosberg: Cat Woman
William R. Ford Jr.: For Empire
Linda Ann Strang: Scheherezade Of The Fully Automatic
J. P. Cashla: The Hound
N. R. Allen: The Lamia
JC Crumpton: Another Year Has Passed And Still I Cannot Fly
Ilona Hegedus: After The Fright
Shelly Bryant: In The Goldilocks Zone
flash fiction
K. S. Hardy: Old Man Winter
features
KW Taylor: Science Fiction�s Usefulness As A Tool Of Argument
Jacob Edwards: Milestone Or Millstone � Sam Hignett & Eric Frank Russell
Jacob Edwards Review: Thor
This is quite a list and I'm glad to be on it. Now I'm only waiting for my contributor's copy to arrive. :)
(Btw, "Aoife" is pronounced "EE-fah", and it is Irish for "Eve.")
The magazine is published by Samsdot Publishing. Copies of it can be ordered via the SDP Bookstore.
2 comments:
Ilona, congratulations, Aoife's Kiss is a great magazine -- keep up the good work!
Thanks, James. :) I think I'll have to devote more time to writing in the future. As for the magazine, it looks awesome, very professional.
